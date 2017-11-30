Last week, we gave you a news
regarding the distribution of*Transformers Authentics toyline in the United States. However, the very first retail sighting comes from*Manila, Philippines. The first “Wave” of Transformers Authentics line featuring Optimus Prime, Bumblebee, Megatron and Starscream are now available at*Toy Kingdom Festival Mall in Alabang and*Robinson’s Place Ermita for Philippine Peso 299.75 (approx. US $6) each. Based on our understanding, the four basic figures featured on this news post belongs to the Alpha Assortment and a secondary Bravo Assortment is also on its way, which may or may not include a Grimlock figure
