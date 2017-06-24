|
The Chosen Prime Newsletter ? June 24, 2017
We have received the latest newsletter update from our friends and sponsors at The Chosen Prime. Check out the highlights below, and read on for the full update! This week’s arrivals included Mastermind Creations R-27 CALIDUS
, KFC Toys E.A.V.I. Metal Phase 9A KINGORILLA & KONGOR
, Bad Cube OTS-02 BRAWNY (Reissue)
, Bad Cube OTS-03 BACKLAND (Reissue)
, Hasbro The Last Knight – Premier Edition Voyager HOUND & MEGATRON
, Fewture/ArtStorm <a href="http://www.thechosenprime.com/FEW-UM03" target="_blank" class="externalLink" rel="nofollow noopener">ULTIMETAL UM-03 ULTRA » Continue Reading.
TFcon Toronto The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention
will take place July 14th to 16th, 2017 at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale hotel with special guests MICHAEL BELL
the voices of G1 Prowl, Sideswipe and Swoop, ARTHUR BURGHARDT
the voice of G1 Devastator, SCOTT MCNEIL
the voices of Waspinator, Dinobot, Rattrap, and Silverbolt in Beast Wars, ALEC WILLOWS
the voice of Tarantulas in Beast Wars, Transformers comic book writer JOHN BARBER
, Transformers Franchise Designer AARON ARCHER
and Transformers comic book artists NICK ROCHE
, ALEX MILNE
, SARA PITRE-DUROCHER
, ANDREW GRIFFITH
, JAMES RAIZ
and JOSH PEREZ
. Online booking for the TFcon Toronto 2017 hotel block is now available
. Advance TFcon Toronto 2017 Tickets are now on sale
.