We have our first look at the prototype combined mode of Zeta Toys Kronos (Masterpiece-styled Superion) courtesy of ?????:??????????????_????
. We had previously seen prototypes and colored test shots of the first two figures from Zeta’s Aerialbots project, specifically their take on Air Raid (Air Strike) and Fireflight (Flyfire), which can be seen here being used twice for each arm and leg. In addition, we recently also saw the line art of the remaining three figures as well as the combined mode, but this is the first time we have seen a prototype of » Continue Reading.
