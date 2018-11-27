Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Generations Book 2019 Cover Art And Pre-Orders Up at Amazon.jp
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 07:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Twitter: @Super_Megatron
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 41,566
Transformers Generations Book 2019 Cover Art And Pre-Orders Up at Amazon.jp


A few days ago, Japanese publisher Hero X had announced a new 2019 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book. Now, we can share for you the cover of the upcoming book and we can confirm that pre-orders are up at Amazon.jp. You can pre-order the book via Amazon.jp for 3100 Yen ($27.25 approximately). It’s expected for release this upcoming*December 10th. While the listing shows no cover art image yet, fear not since courtesy of Autobase Aichi we have a look at the new cover art for this book. An impressing piece of art featuring the Power Of The Prime &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Generations Book 2019 Cover Art And Pre-Orders Up at Amazon.jp appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


The 2019 Ontario Collectors Con will be Sunday, January 27th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s and 90s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
VTG ORIGINAL 1984'S G1 TRANSFORMERS AUTOBOT OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN BOX HASBRO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 07:42 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.