Transformers Generations Book 2019 Cover Art And Pre-Orders Up at Amazon.jp
A few days ago, Japanese publisher Hero X had announced a new 2019 edition of popular*Transformers Generations Book. Now, we can share for you the cover of the upcoming book and we can confirm that pre-orders are up at Amazon.jp. You can pre-order the book via Amazon.jp
for 3100 Yen ($27.25 approximately). It’s expected for release this upcoming*December 10th. While the listing shows no cover art image yet, fear not since courtesy of Autobase Aichi
we have a look at the new cover art for this book. An impressing piece of art featuring the Power Of The Prime » Continue Reading.
