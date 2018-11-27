|
Bumblebee Movie Official Coloring, Activity and Papercraft Sheets
Courtesy of Planet Iacon on Facebook, we have images of some Bumblebee Movie Official*Coloring
,*Activity*
and*Papercraft*
Sheets. These pages include fun and easy activities for small kids, so they can also join the buzz while waiting for the new Bumblebee movie. We have*coloring activities, spotting differences, mazes, finding objects, connecting dots etc plus simple papercraft models of Bumblebee, Shatter and Dropkick. We are sure these sheets will be in the next upcoming merchandising and promotional material of the upcoming Bumblebee movie. You can click on the bar to check out the » Continue Reading.
The post Bumblebee Movie Official Coloring, Activity and Papercraft Sheets
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
