Bumblebee Movie Official Coloring, Activity and Papercraft Sheets

Courtesy of Planet Iacon on Facebook, we have images of some Bumblebee Movie Official* Coloring ,* Activity* and* Papercraft* Sheets. These pages include fun and easy activities for small kids, so they can also join the buzz while waiting for the new Bumblebee movie. We have*coloring activities, spotting differences, mazes, finding objects, connecting dots etc plus simple papercraft models of Bumblebee, Shatter and Dropkick. We are sure these sheets will be in the next upcoming merchandising and promotional material of the upcoming Bumblebee movie.