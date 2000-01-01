Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 06:33 PM   #1
chaingunsofdoom
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Calgary
Posts: 1,885
Bumblebee movie early tickets are now available!
December 8th

Tickets are only available at certain cities/theatres:

https://tickets.bumblebeemovie.com

The showing here that I chose is regular. Comes with a Tiny Turbo charger blindpack toy.
