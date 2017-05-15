Thanks to Transformers Peru
*we can report that*Transformers: The Last Knight Deluxe and Voyager Premier Edition Waves Were Found in Peru. The figures were seen*at Ripley Store in Mall Del Sur in the south of Lima, Peru. Turbo One-Steps and Titans were also available. As in other parts of the world, the figures have got a higher price compared to previous movie lines. The new prices are: 1-Step Turbo Changers = 49.99 Soles (15,32 Dollars) Deluxes = 99.99 Soles (30,65 Dollars) Voyagers = 149.99 Soles (45,97 Dollars) As a nice surprise, RID Combiner Force Activator Combiners Bumblebee and Stuntwing, Warrior » Continue Reading.
