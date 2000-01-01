Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:05 AM   #1
ssjgoku22
Kingdom Appreciation/ Discussion Thread
We had one for Earthrise, thought it would make sense to create one for Kingdom.

So just opened Kingdom Optimus Primal and it is, by far, my favorite figure from the trilogy thus far. Very accurate (liberties taken with beast mode), well engineered, great looking weapons, nice gimmicks (like the hidden arm blasters), a plentiful amount of paint apps (and well-applied to boot) and great articulation. I also like how there's literally no hollowness to be seen on the figure (reminds me of the older Unicron trilogy figures because of the chunkiness and the heft). My only gripe is with the way the feet articulate. They're decent but a bit limited in their range of motion (mostly due to the design).

Overall I'm absolutely blown away by this figure. The nostalgia hit hard too because I love Beast Wars. Also like how the designers took some hints from the MP version (at least that's how I see it). It's pretty much a mini Masterpiece. Really looking forward to getting BW Megatron to go along side Primal.

What are your thoughts about the figures from the last leg of the trilogy (positive, negative, whatever)?
Last edited by ssjgoku22; Today at 01:19 AM.
