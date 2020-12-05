|
IDWs Transformers Escape: Issue #5 Ramondelli Cover Artwork
Artist Livio Ramondelli
opens our April 2021 solicitations coverage with an advance look at his cover artwork for Transformers Escape
issue #5. Sound off on the 2005 boards with your thoughts about this series!
