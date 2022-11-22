Coming to us via an image from Zavvi website has been shared online
and we have what seems to be our first look at a new*Rise Of The Beast Deluxe Bumblebee figure. We have not much details about this new toy but it looks like a stock image of a new Bumblebee movie figure (Deluxe class?) standing next to the recently revealed Rise Of The Beasts Voyager Battletrap figure
. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get a reliable source or official confirmation. What do you think of this possible new mold? See the » Continue Reading.
The post Possible First Look At Rise Of The Beast Deluxe Bumblebee Figure?
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...