Old Today, 10:10 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 49,310
Possible First Look At Rise Of The Beast Deluxe Bumblebee Figure?


Coming to us via an image from Zavvi website has been shared online and we have what seems to be our first look at a new*Rise Of The Beast Deluxe Bumblebee figure. We have not much details about this new toy but it looks like a stock image of a new Bumblebee movie figure (Deluxe class?) standing next to the recently revealed Rise Of The Beasts Voyager Battletrap figure. As usual, take this with a grain of salt until we get a reliable source or official confirmation. What do you think of this possible new mold? See the &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Possible First Look At Rise Of The Beast Deluxe Bumblebee Figure? appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



