IDW’s Transformers: Galaxies, Issue #5 Milne Line Art

"Wannabee," Part One! Years ago, a Probat scientist visiting Cybertron had his life saved by the one and only Bumblebee! Now the Probats are huge fans, and when Deathsaurus goes to negotiate a new energy deal, he wants their number one bot on his side. Unfortunately, Bee's a little busy, so Deathsaurus turns to the next best option-the guy who looks like red Bumblebee, Cliffjumper!