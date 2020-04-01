Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Hasbro?s Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Optimus Prime Worksheet
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:20 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,495
Hasbro?s Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Optimus Prime Worksheet


As part of their “Bring Home The Fun” campaign, the official Transformers Instagram have shared a nice*Free Printable Optimus Prime worksheet for parents to print and share with their kids now that families have to stay at home during the Coronavirus alert. The file was announced via the Transformers Instagram story*and the file includes*a maze, a Cybertron alphabet decoder, and a find the difference Grimlock picture set. We know it’s hard for kids to stay at home, and we are sure this sheet will help parents to give their kids something to spend time. You can download the pdf &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Hasbro’s Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Optimus Prime Worksheet appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Old Today, 11:23 AM   #2
steamwhistle
Alternator
steamwhistle's Avatar
Join Date: Oct 2012
Location: Niagara, Ontario
Posts: 921
Re: Hasbro?s Bring Home The Fun: Free Printable Optimus Prime Worksheet
Print and share with my kid?

NO WAY.

I'm printing 2 copies.
__________________
.
.
"Reach for the stars, but never leave your friends."
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Feedback thread: http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showt...t=steamwhistle
steamwhistle is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS WAR FOR CYBERTRON TRILOGY NETFLIX VOYAGER HOTLINK ACTION FIGURE
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Voyager Class WFC-S25 Soundwave Siege War for Cybertron Mib
Transformers
MP-09B MP-9B Masterpiece Transformer Black Rodimus Convoy MP Takara Tomy
Transformers
DX9 D05 Chigurh (MP Astrotrain) Transformers Masterpiece MIB
Transformers
Transformers Unique toys UT Y-01 Fuel Supply Provider G1 Octane MISB
Transformers
Lot of 7 Battle Beasts (G1 Transformers related) retro vintage action figures
Transformers
Transformers ReAction Wave 1 Figure Set Megatron Optimus Soundwave Lot Super7 G1
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 12:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.