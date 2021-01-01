Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumblebee & Spike 2-Pack In-Hand Images
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 04:00 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,952
Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumblebee & Spike 2-Pack In-Hand Images


Via the*HK-TF ???????? Facebook group, we can share for you some in-hand images of the new Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumblebee &#38; Spike 2-Pack. This was the very first figure revealed for the new “Buzzworthy Bumblebee” sub-line and the only original mold so far. We have a nice G1 inspired Bumblebee in robot mode with a generic car mode which is pretty different from the original G1 VW Beetle. Spike is molded after his exo-suit and he can transform into its “vehicle” mode. For those wondering about the scale, this figure is even smaller than the Netflix Deluxe Bumblebee. Check &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumblebee & Spike 2-Pack In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G1 Hot Rod 2018 Walmart Reissue Brand new MISB sealed box!
Transformers
Transformers ?The Fallen?
Transformers
TRANSFORMER RESCUE BOTS ELECTRONIC MOBILE HEADQUARTERS 2012 HASBRO PLAYSKOOL
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series 07 Leader Class Grimlock Action Figure
Transformers
Transformers Studio Series Voyager Class Constructicon Rampage US seller!!!
Transformers
Transformers Beast Wars LOT. Megatron, Optimal Optimus, Shark Spike, Cheetor
Transformers
TRYPTICON - TRANSFORMERS G1 - VINTAGE 1986 HASBRO ACTION FIGURE
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 04:30 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.