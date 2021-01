Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumblebee & Spike 2-Pack In-Hand Images

Via the* HK-TF ???????? Facebook group, we can share for you some in-hand images of the new Transformers Buzzworthy Bumblebee Bumblebee & Spike 2-Pack. This was the very first figure revealed for the new "Buzzworthy Bumblebee" sub-line and the only original mold so far. We have a nice G1 inspired Bumblebee in robot mode with a generic car mode which is pretty different from the original G1 VW Beetle. Spike is molded after his exo-suit and he can transform into its "vehicle" mode. For those wondering about the scale, this figure is even smaller than the Netflix Deluxe Bumblebee.