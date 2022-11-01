RNSrobot No I'm... doesn't. Join Date: Aug 2008 Location: Fraser Valley Posts: 3,985

Re: Transformers Legacy: Evolution Wave 4 Deluxes released in Canada Quote: wesperino Originally Posted by He corrected his original post that it was actually GameStop and not Walmart.



I have seen all the deluxe and core figures at various GameStop stores in the GTA.



I?m still waiting for my Walmart.ca $22 deluxes boxing week sale purchases to ship as well friend.



Cores are hitting Walmart but haven?t seen the deluxes there yet.



Waiting on GS to take payment and ship my evolution toys Ingot my legacy wave 3 pointblank and skullgrin , obviously not the evolution ones.

