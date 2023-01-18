Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 08:30 PM
Super_Megatron
Prime 1 Studio MMTFM-36 Powermaster Optimus Prime By Josh Nizzi Official Gallery & Pr


Prime 1 Studio Facebook*have updated official galleries and product information of their new MMTFM-36 Powermaster Optimus Prime By Josh Nizzi. Revealed in the*Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase X*we have a closer look at a colored sample of this impressive redesign of Powermaster Optimus Prime. We will have two versions available. Read on for details of each one: MMTFM-36: POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME BY JOSH NIZZI (STANDARD) [Product Specifications] ?Statue Size approx. 37 inches tall [H:95cm W:96cm D:78cm] ?Cybertronian Environment-inspired Pedestal Base ?Two (2) Removable Shoulder-Mounted Shields ?LED-Illuminated Eyes, Torso, and Weapon MMTFM-36: POWERMASTER OPTIMUS PRIME BY JOSH NIZZI &#187; Continue Reading.

