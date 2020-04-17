|
Takara Tomy Mall Exclusive Generations Selects Super Megatron Additional Official Ima
The official*Takara Tomy Twitter
*have shared new additional official images of their new*Generations Selects Super Megatron. The new images show the different possible configurations as Super Megatron, Ultra Megatron and the new Ultra Megatron Omega mode (as seen in Super Megatron’s online manga
). Takara Tomy sure did a great job using the Titans Return Galvatron mode as a base for this figure. Ready to add our first Super Megatron figure for your collection? You can look for pre-orders via our sponsors links below. Click on the discussion link below and share your impressions on the 2005 Boards! Sponsor Links: » Continue Reading.
