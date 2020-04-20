Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 44,568

Thanks to*TonTon Review*on Youtube, we can share for you a good set of images of the new Transformers Earthrise Leader Class Doubledealer *for your viewing pleasure. The new Earthrise Doubledealer is sure a great modern rendition of this character, keeping the “spirit” of his G1 toy. His missile carrier mode features several removable rocket launchers and weapons. Additionally, he has an extra base mode to shoot the missile vertically. Transformation into bird mode is easy since most of the parts are hidden below vehicle mode. Robot mode is fun and posable, with several options for the aforementioned rocket launchers and



