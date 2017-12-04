Company Superfans Group had already impressed us with their TLK Megatron Wall Sculpture
and now we have images of their next releases: Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Hound. Direct from*Hong Kong Toysoul*convention via Weibo user*???????
*we have a clear look at the rest of the impressive officially*licensed hangable art line of Superfan Group, with great detail and finishing for all the characters which include certain parts installed with LEDs with specific lighting effects. The sculptures measure approx. 25 W x 30 H x 8.5 D. According to the information on the pictures these wall sculptures are » Continue Reading.
