|
|
|
Today, 02:30 PM
|
#1
|
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
|
Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live ? Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracker an
The next round of Transformers Studio Series figures have officially gone live for pre-order around the web today.* Deluxe wave 17 consists of Dark of the Moon Bumblebee, SS86 Arcee, and ROTF Sideways.* Voyager Wave 17 has Bumblebee Thundercracker and AoE Galvatron.* Deluxes are coming in at roughly $24.99, while the Voyagers are $33.99.* Ships dates vary from August – November 2022 depending on the figure or place you order.* Read on for official pics and copy, then hit our sponsors below to grab your sets! Sponsor Links: TFSource
, Entertainment Earth
, » Continue Reading.
The post Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live – Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracker and Galvatron
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
|
|
|
Today, 02:34 PM
|
#2
|
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
|
Re: Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live ? Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracke
Hmmm, can't find Galvatron on .ca. The other 4 are there.
Edit: never mind. Just searched: Transformers Toys Studio Series 90 Voyager Class Transformers: Age of Extinction Galvatron Action Figure - Ages 8 and Up, 6.5-inch
|
|
|
Today, 02:59 PM
|
#3
|
|
Re: Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live ? Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracke
Quote:
|
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22
Hmmm, can't find Galvatron on .ca. The other 4 are there.
Edit: never mind. Just searched: Transformers Toys Studio Series 90 Voyager Class Transformers: Age of Extinction Galvatron Action Figure - Ages 8 and Up, 6.5-inch
Hey do you happen to have the link for Galvatron? I cant seem to find it on .ca He looks so compact and cool its a sure pre order for me.
EDIT: I found the item heres the link for whoever else may be looking: https://www.amazon.ca/Tra-Gen-Studio...ps%2C84&sr=8-1
Last edited by Miraculous Galvatron; Today at 03:03 PM.
Reason: Item Found!
|
|
|
|
|
Posting Rules
|
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
HTML code is Off
|
|
|
Donate to Cybertron.ca
|
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:49 PM.