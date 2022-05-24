Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Today, 02:30 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 48,330
Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live ? Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracker an


The next round of Transformers Studio Series figures have officially gone live for pre-order around the web today.* Deluxe wave 17 consists of Dark of the Moon Bumblebee, SS86 Arcee, and ROTF Sideways.* Voyager Wave 17 has Bumblebee Thundercracker and AoE Galvatron.* Deluxes are coming in at roughly $24.99, while the Voyagers are $33.99.* Ships dates vary from August – November 2022 depending on the figure or place you order.* Read on for official pics and copy, then hit our sponsors below to grab your sets! Sponsor Links: TFSource, Entertainment Earth, &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live – Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracker and Galvatron appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:34 PM   #2
ssjgoku22
Join Date: Feb 2018
Location: Edmonton, Alberta
Posts: 2,315
Re: Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live ? Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracke
Hmmm, can't find Galvatron on .ca. The other 4 are there.

Edit: never mind. Just searched: Transformers Toys Studio Series 90 Voyager Class Transformers: Age of Extinction Galvatron Action Figure - Ages 8 and Up, 6.5-inch
Reply With Quote
Today, 02:59 PM   #3
Miraculous Galvatron
Join Date: Jun 2017
Location: Toronto
Posts: 242
Re: Studio Series Wave 17 Pre-Orders Live ? Bumblebee, Arcee, Sideways, Thundercracke
Originally Posted by ssjgoku22 View Post
Hmmm, can't find Galvatron on .ca. The other 4 are there.

Edit: never mind. Just searched: Transformers Toys Studio Series 90 Voyager Class Transformers: Age of Extinction Galvatron Action Figure - Ages 8 and Up, 6.5-inch
Hey do you happen to have the link for Galvatron? I cant seem to find it on .ca He looks so compact and cool its a sure pre order for me.

EDIT: I found the item heres the link for whoever else may be looking: https://www.amazon.ca/Tra-Gen-Studio...ps%2C84&sr=8-1
Coronation Starscream? This is Bad Comedy!

feedback:
http://www.cybertron.ca/boards/showthread.php?t=72077

eBay Sales Link:
https://www.ebay.ca/sch/782connie/m....customid=CAPB2
Last edited by Miraculous Galvatron; Today at 03:03 PM. Reason: Item Found!
Reply With Quote
