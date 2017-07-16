|
Transformers: The Last Knight Home Release Information
Amazon UK, Amazon US and Amazon Germany have put up several listings for the Home Release of Transformers The Last Knight. The listing contains: Transformers: The Last Knight Blu-Ray Release
(?£ 14.99) Transformers: The Last Knight Blu-Ray 3D Release
( 24.99) Transformers: The Last Knight DVD Release
(?£ 9.99) Transformers: The Last Knight Limited Edition Steel Book
( 24.99) All editions comes with a free Digital Download with a standalone digital download on Amazon Video
($ 19.99). An exact release date is not assigned for the movie but a placeholder date of December 28 is » Continue Reading.
