More Info On Upcoming Rescue Bots Academy Animated Series

With very special thanks to Transformers: Rescue Bots voice actor*D.C. Douglas, we have with us some new information on the upcoming animated series *Rescue Bots Academy developed by Boulder Media Studio. Saying goodbye to his role as Chase, the actor states that a brand new cast of voice actors will be taking over the roles which includes Optimus Prime. "Clarity note: the new show may feature Chase, but looks like voices are being cast outside of LA. Update: it's confirmed they are using a non-union cast from NY, including Optimus Prime's voice." Mr.*Douglas has written a heartfelt note to the