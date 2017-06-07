|
More Info On Upcoming Rescue Bots Academy Animated Series
With very special thanks to Transformers: Rescue Bots voice actor*D.C. Douglas, we have with us some new information on the upcoming animated series
*Rescue Bots Academy developed by Boulder Media Studio. Saying goodbye to his role as Chase, the actor states that a brand new cast of voice actors will be taking over the roles which includes Optimus Prime. “Clarity note: the new show may feature Chase, but looks like voices are being cast outside of LA. Update: its confirmed they are using a non-union cast from NY, including Optimus Primes voice.” Mr.*Douglas has written a heartfelt note to the » Continue Reading.
