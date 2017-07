Transformers: The Last Knight MV Sports Product Line

Prior to UK Toy Fair 2017, we've announced that MV Sports will bring an officially licensed line up of rides based on Transformers: The Last Knight. Today we are bringing you some details from the line thanks to several printed advertising materials for the toys. The line up consists: Transformers: The Last Knight Themed Bikes Transformers: The Last Knight Themed Trikes Transformers: The Last Knight Themed Skateboards Transformers: The Last Knight Themed Scooters Transformers: The Last Knight Battery Operated Optimus Prime Truck Ride Transformers: The Last Knight Battery Operated Bumblebee Camaro Ride (pictured with this news post).