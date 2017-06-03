Courtesy of Snakas Blog
, we have with us a collection of In-Package images of*Walmart and Target Exclusive Transformers: The Last Knight*toys. Walmart Exclusives: Legion Hot Rod (Single Pack) Legion 2 Pack- Hot Rod (New Deco) and Bumblebee Legion 2 Pack Optimus Prime and Ravenspar Legion 2 Pack Megatron and Berserker Target Exclusive: Voyager Class Optimus Prime (DOTM Repaint) Walmart Exclusives comes with an “Autobots Unite” sticker while Target Exclusives comes with a “Reveal Hidden Images” sticker in front of the packaging. Check out all the images, after the jump.
