In surprising and welcome news for those*concerned that any chance of acquiring this exclusive figure at a reasonable price might be lost in the jetwash of Toys R Us winding down its U.S. operations
, TFW2005 member BenjaminXavier reports that Entertainment Earth – who filled many an*order
*for TRU exclusives at their San Diego Comic-Con booth in past years – has listed the superb Studio Series Voyager Class Thundercracker at $29.99 for July delivery! If you have not already found this Decepticon on shelves
, place your pre-order right here
and then join to the discussion on the 2005 boards!
