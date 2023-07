AutobotCBL01 Guardian Knight Join Date: Jan 2015 Location: Ontario Posts: 58

Transformers For Sale In KW Hi everyone, I need to make room so I'm selling a wide variety of figures.



I do not have any boxes or instructions, All figures come loose and complete unless otherwise stated.



I'm located just outside of Kitchener/Waterloo ON. Will ship at buyer's expense. Thanks for looking!



Masterpiece:

Prowl (Takara) $70

Bluestreak (Hasbro) $60

Acidstorm (loose wing) $130

YOTH Optimus Prime (broken smoke stack/missing finger) $70



Buzzworthy:

Scorponok and Skywasp (never removed from cardboard) $40

Blackarachnia (never removed from cardboard) $20



Kingdom:

MISB Megatron $60

Grimlock (never removed from cardboard) $40

Skywarp (never removed from cardboard) $20



Siege:

Ultra Magnus $40

Starscream $25

Bluestreak $15

Smokescreen $15

Megatron $25

Arcee $10



POTP:

Volcanicus (no Slash) $150



Titans Return:

Galvatron $20

Astrotrain $20

Brawn $10

Wheelie $10

Blurr $10

Fangry $10

Stripes $10

Ravage $10

Lazerbeak $10

Rewind $15



Combiner Wars:

Mirage $20

Ultra Magnus $60

Optimus Prime $20

Thundercracker $10

Skywarp $10

Warpath $10

Pipes $10

Huffer $10

Buzzsaw $10

Motormaster, Dragstrip, Deadend, Breakdown, Wildrider $130 for all 5



WFC/FOC:

WFC Optimus Prime $30

Jazz $15

Shockwave $30

FOC Optimus Prime $15

Sideswipe $15

Starscream $20

Thundercracker $20

Skywarp $20

Kickback $20

Air raid $15

All 4 Autobot Data Disks $20

Bruticus $50 (missing Brawls weapon and swindles gun is damaged)



Prime:

Megatron $60

Knockout $20

Obominus $20

Grimwing HOLD

Fallback $5



Studio Series:

01 Bumblebee $20

06 Starscream $40

18 VW Bumblebee $20

22 Dropkick HOLD

26 WW2 Bumblebee $20

40 Shatter HOLD

49 Bumblebee $20

54 07 Megatron $40

62 Soundwave $20



Movie Advanced:

Dino/Mirage $70

Darkside Soundwave $80

Jolt $40

Devastator $80



TLK 2017:

Hot Rod $15

Strafe $20

Slug $30

Squeaks $20

All 5 Turbo Changers (Blackout, Cogman, Grimlock, Strafe, Slug) HOLD



AOE 2014:

Lockdown $15

Slog $30

High Octane Bumblebee $20

Strafe $20

Platinum Edition Breakout Battle $200

Platinum Edition Autobots United 5-pack $300

Platinum Edition Leader Class Optimus Prime and Grimlock $80



ROTF 2009:

Long Haul $40

The Fallen (loose head) $10

Mixmaster (missing missle) $30

Starscream (missing 1 missle) $30

Leader Megatron $50

Dead End (broken fin) $5

Dirge $15

Rampage $15

Cannon Bumblebee $15

Chromia $30

Sideways (broken fin) $5

Ravage $15

Jolt $20

Legends Wheelie $20

Scalpel $20

Huffer and Caliburst $15

Rollbar $5

Legends Arcee $15

Depthcharge $15



2007:

Scorponok $20

Payload $15

Jungle Bonecrusher $15

Jazz $20

Premium Edition Jazz $50

Final Battle Jazz $30

Leader Class Brawl $100



More photos coming soon! Attached Thumbnails

