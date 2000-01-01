From the same company that brought you BeastBOX, 52Toys has released a officially licensed Alien product that follows along the BeastBOX toyline.
Overall, a fun little toy like the BeastBOXs, comes with some fun accessories that really bring the package together. I really enjoyed the mini chest burster. As with all 52Toys so far, the Alien can be folded into a cube and the accessories attached to him so he can be safely stowed in his plastic container.