Today, 01:14 PM
Longshot
MEGABOX MB-01 Alien

My apologies in advance, I'm trying out a new image hosting company and for whatever reason I can't seem to figure out why some of the pictures are sideways. They have been fixed in Windows Photo Edit but for some reason the host company brings back the original position the photos were taken.

























































































