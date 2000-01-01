Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 01:14 PM   #1
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,058
MEGABOX MB-01 Alien
From the same company that brought you BeastBOX, 52Toys has released a officially licensed Alien product that follows along the BeastBOX toyline.
My apologies in advance, I'm trying out a new image hosting company and for whatever reason I can't seem to figure out why some of the pictures are sideways. They have been fixed in Windows Photo Edit but for some reason the host company brings back the original position the photos were taken.












































Overall, a fun little toy like the BeastBOXs, comes with some fun accessories that really bring the package together. I really enjoyed the mini chest burster. As with all 52Toys so far, the Alien can be folded into a cube and the accessories attached to him so he can be safely stowed in his plastic container.
