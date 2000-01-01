Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Transformers Feedback and Reviews
Reload this Page BeastBOX Elephinx BB-04EL and Delta BB-05
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 12:35 PM   #1
Longshot
Pretender
Longshot's Avatar
Join Date: May 2013
Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations
Posts: 1,058
BeastBOX Elephinx BB-04EL and Delta BB-05
52Toys has released more of their transformer-esque toys that go from geometric shapes (mostly cubes) to dinosaurs and mammals. They are fun and cute, come in a variety of colours and store nicely when you're finished playing with them.
As with my previous review, the materials are still good but articulation is limited.






My apologies, I have no idea why this shot is sideways.


If there is any other way to open the cube please tell me...



Pocket-sized fun!






Tuna Standard confirms their diminutive nature.














Overall, I like these two but I would have to say my favourite of the two is Elephinx. I like the colour scheme and the Egyptian motiffs.
Longshot is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping







Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
G1 Transformers Lot
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Computron Boxed Set - New, Sealed
Transformers
Combiner Wars Sky Reign. Sky Lynx, Hound, Wheeljack, Smokescreen, Trailbreaker
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars G1 Bruticus Set of 5- New, Sealed
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars deluxe Prowl
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Combiner Wars Leader class Ultra Magnus
Transformers
Transformers masterpiece Destron Laserwave....Shockwave... Authentic.. not KO
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 02:00 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2018, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.