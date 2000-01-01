52Toys has released more of their transformer-esque toys that go from geometric shapes (mostly cubes) to dinosaurs and mammals. They are fun and cute, come in a variety of colours and store nicely when you're finished playing with them.
As with my previous review, the materials are still good but articulation is limited.
My apologies, I have no idea why this shot is sideways.
If there is any other way to open the cube please tell me...
Pocket-sized fun!
Tuna Standard confirms their diminutive nature.
Overall, I like these two but I would have to say my favourite of the two is Elephinx. I like the colour scheme and the Egyptian motiffs.