Longshot Pretender Join Date: May 2013 Location: Cybertron - Human/Bot relations Posts: 1,058

BeastBOX Elephinx BB-04EL and Delta BB-05

As with my previous review, the materials are still good but articulation is limited.













My apologies, I have no idea why this shot is sideways.





If there is any other way to open the cube please tell me...







Pocket-sized fun!













Tuna Standard confirms their diminutive nature.





























Overall, I like these two but I would have to say my favourite of the two is Elephinx. I like the colour scheme and the Egyptian motiffs. 52Toys has released more of their transformer-esque toys that go from geometric shapes (mostly cubes) to dinosaurs and mammals. They are fun and cute, come in a variety of colours and store nicely when you're finished playing with them.As with my previous review, the materials are still good but articulation is limited.My apologies, I have no idea why this shot is sideways.If there is any other way to open the cube please tell me...Pocket-sized fun!Tuna Standard confirms their diminutive nature.Overall, I like these two but I would have to say my favourite of the two is Elephinx. I like the colour scheme and the Egyptian motiffs.