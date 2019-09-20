Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 43,458

Transformers Studio Series Leader Class SS-55 Scavenger & SS-56 Shockwave New Stock I



Via In Demand Toys Facebook, we can share for you new stock images of the upcoming new Studio Series Leader Class toys:*SS-55 Scavenger & SS-56 Shockwave. We have packaging images as well as pictures in both modes of each figure of the new Studio Series Wave 4 Leader class wave for your viewing pleasure. Studio Series Scavenger is our next step for Studio Series Devastator. He seems to be a big and chunky figure, occupying most of the space in the box. Studio Series Shockwave is a more movie-accurate representation of popular Decepticon cyclops, and he will include Wheelie, Brains



