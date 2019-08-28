|
The Chaos Cometh ? Unicron Crowdfunding Has 3 Days Left!
It seems like it was just yesterday when Hasbro unveiled the Chaos Bringer to the world and opened crowd funding for the project.* Now we are in the home stretch with 3 days left!* It’s close, there are over 5200 orders in with 8,000 needed to go into production.* If you are on the fence, now is the time.** Grab your copy or copies and help push the big guy over the galactic finish line. You can read all about the (potentially) biggest Transformer ever made and put your orders in over at the Haslab site here
!
