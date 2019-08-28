Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page The Chaos Cometh ? Unicron Crowdfunding Has 3 Days Left!
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 09:11 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 43,337
The Chaos Cometh ? Unicron Crowdfunding Has 3 Days Left!


It seems like it was just yesterday when Hasbro unveiled the Chaos Bringer to the world and opened crowd funding for the project.* Now we are in the home stretch with 3 days left!* It’s close, there are over 5200 orders in with 8,000 needed to go into production.* If you are on the fence, now is the time.** Grab your copy or copies and help push the big guy over the galactic finish line. You can read all about the (potentially) biggest Transformer ever made and put your orders in over at the Haslab site here!

The post The Chaos Cometh – Unicron Crowdfunding Has 3 Days Left! appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Mississauga Collectors Expo 2019 will be November 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel  6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.

The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers ROTF Revenge of the Fallen Movie Devastator Supreme Complete
Transformers
NEW Hasbro Transformers Vintage G1 Reissue Soundwave & Condor Cassette Buzzsaw
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-22 ULTRA MAGNUS, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Masterpiece MP-24 STAR SABER, MIB (authentic) with collector coin. [ G1 ]
Transformers
Combiner Wars (CW) DEVASTATOR MISB (never opened) straight from sealed case.
Transformers
Original 1984 G1 Transformers TOPSPIN in box! STILL FACTORY SEALED! - MISB MOC
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 10:23 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.