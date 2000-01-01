Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 02:35 AM   #1
Amandahugnkiss
Machine War
Join Date: May 2018
Location: Florida
Posts: 257
Whirl
Why is Whirl a female Autobot in the cartoon Transformers: Rescue Heroes? Did this Transformer have a gender change?
Old Today, 03:06 AM   #2
Matrix_Holder
The chosen one
Matrix_Holder's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Burlington, ont, canada
Posts: 6,107
Re: Whirl
Its a different character.
