Whirl
Today, 02:35 AM
Amandahugnkiss
Whirl
Why is Whirl a female Autobot in the cartoon Transformers: Rescue Heroes? Did this Transformer have a gender change?
Matrix_Holder
Re: Whirl
Its a different character.
