|
New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives: Alternate Universe Optimus Prime, Ratchet & Ironhide
Takara Tomy Mall have updated new listing for their next Earthrise exclusive for the Japanese market.These figures were previously released as Amazon exclusives in the US: ER EX-17 Alternate Universe Optimus Prime ER EX-18 Ironhide & Prowl (2-Pack) ER EX-19 Ramjet & Dirge (2-Pack)
Additionally, there’s a listing to buy them all together
. Pre-order period will last from September 9 to October 6 this year. All items are expected for release in February 2021. It opens a new chance to grab these figures if you weren’t able to buy them before since online retailers will sure » Continue Reading.
The post New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives: Alternate Universe Optimus Prime, Ratchet & Ironhide 2-Pack And Ramjet & Dirge 2-Pack
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca