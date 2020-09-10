Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives: Alternate Universe Optimus Prime, Ratchet & Ironhide
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 11:40 AM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,330
New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives: Alternate Universe Optimus Prime, Ratchet & Ironhide


Takara Tomy Mall have updated new listing for their next Earthrise exclusive for the Japanese market.These figures were previously released as Amazon exclusives in the US: ER EX-17 Alternate Universe Optimus Prime ER EX-18 Ironhide &#38; Prowl (2-Pack) ER EX-19 Ramjet &#38; Dirge (2-Pack) Additionally, there’s a listing to buy them all together. Pre-order period will last from September 9 to October 6 this year. All items are expected for release in February 2021. It opens a new chance to grab these figures if you weren’t able to buy them before since online retailers will sure &#187; Continue Reading.

The post New Takara Tomy Mall Exclusives: Alternate Universe Optimus Prime, Ratchet & Ironhide 2-Pack And Ramjet & Dirge 2-Pack appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
5 Transformers from Canada for g scale, ho and n scale for repair
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Hard Hero Devastator Bust Action Figure NIB
Transformers
Hasbro Transformers Hard Hero Porcelain Bust 2500 Made Shockwave 2003
Transformers
Transformers RID 2015 Combiner Force Strongarm Optimus Prime MOSC
Transformers
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece (MP 31) DELTA MAGNUS MISB (authentic) w/collector coin
Transformers
Transformers Masterpiece (MP 25L) LOUDPEDAL MIB (authentic) black Tracks repaint
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:50 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.