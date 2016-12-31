Care of SunSon Son
on Facebook, we are able to share some images of Titans Return Roadburn with you. Roadburn is a red redeco of the Legends class Bumblebee, not as Cliffjumper but as the Throttlebot Chase. These images show Roadburn compared with Bumblebee, illustrating the differences in the decos between the two toys. The instructions are also shown, bearing the name “Autobot Chase”, indicating that the name change to Roadburn came in quite late. Check out the images attached to this post.
