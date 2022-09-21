Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide In-Hand Images


Thanks to*Benson Yee YouTube channel we can share for you our first in-hand of the upcoming*Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar &#038; Fireglide. This is an official Flameware sample, sent by Hasbro for promotional material. This figure is a redeco of the Legacy Transformers Prime mold inspired by the*Botcon 2005 exclusive Flamewar*toy (originally an Energon Arcee redeco). She comes with a red and black redeco of Siege*Pteraxadon. We have a closer look at the packaging, robot mode and accessories and extra parts included with this figure. Curiously, while she?s supposed to be a Shattered Glass redeco, the only main change &#187; Continue Reading.

The post Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide In-Hand Images appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide In-Hand Images
Shattered Glass is great in theory but we are doomed to countless terrible repaints like this because of it.
Re: Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide In-Hand Images
Disagree, she looks fantastic. Way better than arcee or road rocket.
