Thanks to*Benson Yee YouTube channel we can share for you our first in-hand of the upcoming*Transformers Shattered Glass Flamewar & Fireglide. This is an official Flameware sample, sent by Hasbro for promotional material. This figure is a redeco of the Legacy Transformers Prime mold inspired by the*Botcon 2005 exclusive Flamewar*toy (originally an Energon Arcee redeco). She comes with a red and black redeco of Siege*Pteraxadon. We have a closer look at the packaging, robot mode and accessories and extra parts included with this figure. Curiously, while she?s supposed to be a Shattered Glass redeco, the only main change » Continue Reading.