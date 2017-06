MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire Photo Review

Next up in the Masterpiece series of galleries here at TFW2005 is MP-37 Masterpiece Artfire.* This is the Japanese exclusive repaint of Inferno, just as it was in the 80s over in Japan.* He comes with his Targetmaster buddy Nightstick again as well.* Artfire was always revered as he was semi difficult to get a hold of for a reasonable price during the TF rebirth in the late 90s, his deco is sharp, and… Targetmasters!* The MP version hits all the notes with the red, white and black deco, tampo detailing to match the original stickers, dual chrome fist