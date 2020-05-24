|
Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Planet Mode Gray Prototype New Images
Thanks again to**From the Vault TF Showcase
*we can share for your some new extra images of*Haslab Unicron Gray Prototype, now in planet mode, that were included in the Transformers Generations Book 2020 (Hero X publisher,
Japan). Unicron proves to be a massive figure in this mode as we can see in a comparison shot next to Cybertron Primus. Additionally, we have images of the transformation sequences, sketches, early discarded ideas (a base mode), and more. Check out all the mirrored images after the jump! Did you miss the first set of images? You can » Continue Reading.
The post Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Planet Mode Gray Prototype New Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca