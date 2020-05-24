Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Old Today, 12:10 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 44,705
Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Planet Mode Gray Prototype New Images


Thanks again to**From the Vault  TF Showcase*we can share for your some new extra images of*Haslab Unicron Gray Prototype, now in planet mode, that were included in the Transformers Generations Book 2020 (Hero X publisher, Japan). Unicron proves to be a massive figure in this mode as we can see in a comparison shot next to Cybertron Primus. Additionally, we have images of the transformation sequences, sketches, early discarded ideas (a base mode), and more.

Old Today, 12:52 PM   #2
OptimusB38
Optimus B
Join Date: May 2014
Location: St Catharines
Posts: 755
Re: Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Planet Mode Gray Prototype New Images
This would’ve eaten up my budget for the year for sure! Pretty sweet! I like Zeta too
Old Today, 01:04 PM   #3
Pgianos
Masterpiece
Join Date: Sep 2012
Location: Toronto
Posts: 1,000
Re: Haslab War For Cybertron Unicron Planet Mode Gray Prototype New Images
Hasbro unicorn 2021!
