All Hail the Bossmonkey! Power of the Primes Throne of the Primes Optimus Primal Rede



A lot of Transformers fans had been speculating that the Power of the Primes Optimus Primal might have been getting a red and blue Optimus Prime deco as Primal Prime. Thanks to this post on Baidu, we can confirm that Hasbro has taken that idea and taken a sharp steer in a different direction. The “Throne of the Primes” figure is a season 1 Optimus Primal deco applied to the Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus, a cool black deco for the character that is unprecedented for this particular iteration of Optimus Primal. To make this package even cooler, he’s



A lot of Transformers fans had been speculating that the Power of the Primes Optimus Primal might have been getting a red and blue Optimus Prime deco as Primal Prime. Thanks to this post on Baidu, we can confirm that Hasbro has taken that idea and taken a sharp steer in a different direction. The "Throne of the Primes" figure is a season 1 Optimus Primal deco applied to the Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus, a cool black deco for the character that is unprecedented for this particular iteration of Optimus Primal. To make this package even cooler, he's





The Star Wars Collectors Expo 2018 will return Sunday, June 10th at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.



The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles. __________________Thewill returnat the6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.The show features a huge selection of vintage and modern Star Wars toys and tons of other action figures, lego, comics and collectibles.