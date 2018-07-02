Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
All Hail the Bossmonkey! Power of the Primes Throne of the Primes Optimus Primal Rede


A lot of Transformers fans had been speculating that the Power of the Primes Optimus Primal might have been getting a red and blue Optimus Prime deco as Primal Prime. Thanks to this post on Baidu, we can confirm that Hasbro has taken that idea and taken a sharp steer in a different direction. The “Throne of the Primes” figure is a season 1 Optimus Primal deco applied to the Power of the Primes Optimal Optimus, a cool black deco for the character that is unprecedented for this particular iteration of Optimus Primal. To make this package even cooler, he’s &#187; Continue Reading.

The post All Hail the Bossmonkey! Power of the Primes Throne of the Primes Optimus Primal Redeco Revealed appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



