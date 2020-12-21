|
“Here Comes Megatron” Christmas Song by Garry Chalk (Voice of Optimus Primal)
With just a few days left before Christmas, fan favorite*Gary Chalk, voice of Optimus Primal in Beast Wars, has graced us with a Beast Wars style version of the classic My Favorite Things song, now titled Primal’s Favorite Things with lyrics*by Candice N. Santora. Enjoy the video below and lets hope David Kaye will bless us with some Megatron Christmas surprise this year too.
