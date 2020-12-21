Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > International Transformers News
Reload this Page TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat) Gray Prototype
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 05:50 PM   #1
Super_Megatron
Instagram: colin_tfcon
Super_Megatron's Avatar
Join Date: Apr 2007
Location: Cybertron, Ontario
Posts: 45,898
TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat) Gray Prototype


Via*TFC Toys Weibo account*we have images of the gray prototype of*TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat). Cutthroat*is part of Satan, TFC Toys take on G1 Abominus. The design is a very modern and stylized rendition of the character, similar to what TFC Toys offered with their Poseidon Combiner (Piranacon). While not cartoon-accurate, we are sure many fans will like this modern and highly stylized design of the classic G1 Terrorcon member. As we can see from the pictures, you can expect a highly articulated figure in both modes. It’s good to notice that even the wings are articulated and &#187; Continue Reading.

The post TFC Toys S-04 Lucifer (G1 Cutthroat) Gray Prototype appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
__________________


Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca
Super_Megatron is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Cyberverse Power of the Spark SKY SURGE JETFIRE Warrior Class 2019
Transformers
1985 Vintage G1 Transformers Omega Supreme Claw parts for repair/replacement
Transformers
Piranacon Complete 1988 Vintage Hasbro G1 Seacons Transformers
Transformers
2001 TRANSFORMERS - MEGATRON Ultra Class - Predacon - ROBOTS IN DISGUISE - RID -
Transformers
1987 Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Headmaster lot Weirdwolf/Chromedome
Transformers
Vintage Hasbro G1 Transformers Parts/repair lot
Transformers
Lot Of 3 Generations Transformers Plus BONUS
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 06:28 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2020, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.