|
Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron In-Hand Images
Courtesy of 2005 Board member Gepard we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron. This figure is a retool and slight redeco of the original Ectotron figure. It comes in a blister with retro-packaging design and it includes the Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron issue #01 comic with an exclusive cover. This figure features a new head-sculpt with updated Ecto-Goggles inspired by the movie, and Slimer and Masher ghost figurines. Check out all the images on this news post and Gepard’s comments and review after the break. This figure is
__________________
Meet Transformers Voice Actors, Writers and Artists
Shop Canada's largest dealer room for Transformers merchandise
The worlds largest fan-run Transformers convention - full details at http://www.tfcon.ca