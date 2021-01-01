Today, 10:20 PM #1 Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 45,954 Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron In-Hand Images





Courtesy of 2005 Board member Gepard we can share for you our first in-hand images of the new Transformers x Ghostbusters Afterlife Ectotron. This figure is a retool and slight redeco of the original Ectotron figure. It comes in a blister with retro-packaging design and it includes the Transformers Ghostbusters Ghosts of Cybertron issue #01 comic with an exclusive cover. This figure features a new head-sculpt with updated Ecto-Goggles inspired by the movie, and Slimer and Masher ghost figurines. Check out all the images on this news post and Gepard's comments and review after the break.





