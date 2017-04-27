Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime


Direct from an event in China we*have the Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime.* Thanks to several 2005 board members is456 and Type-R for collecting the pictures from several sources on the internet. No official information about exact size or features, but from what we can see in the picutres it is a new mold, the chest can hold the Matrix, it has got articulated hands and changing faceplate integrated in the head. You can check the pictures after the jump and sound off at discussion at the 2005 Boards.

The post Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM.



More...
Re: Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime
Is it me or do these seem to be getting smaller ....beast pieces I can understand but this is small
Re: Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime
Quote:
Originally Posted by justprime View Post
Is it me or do these seem to be getting smaller ....beast pieces I can understand but this is small
Not just you. I may stick with my Buster Prime after all.
Re: Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime
Doesn't look that far off from MP36. Check the angles.
Re: Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime
But a far cry from mp. 1 size....after all these are suppost to be vary accurate to on screen hence the mp title and i do not see that either..just saying ...looks more like a rework of the previous rotf piece....not a master piece....
