Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime
Direct from an event in China we have the Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime. Thanks to several 2005 board members is456 and Type-R for collecting the pictures from several sources on the internet. No official information about exact size or features, but from what we can see in the picutres it is a new mold, the chest can hold the Matrix, it has got articulated hands and changing faceplate integrated in the head.
Re: Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime
But a far cry from mp. 1 size....after all these are suppost to be vary accurate to on screen hence the mp title and i do not see that either..just saying ...looks more like a rework of the previous rotf piece....not a master piece....