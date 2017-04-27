Super_Megatron Twitter: @Super_Megatron Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 37,454

Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime



Direct from an event in China we*have the Official Presentation And First Look At Masterpiece Movie Optimus Prime.* Thanks to several 2005 board members is456 and Type-R for collecting the pictures from several sources on the internet. No official information about exact size or features, but from what we can see in the picutres it is a new mold, the chest can hold the Matrix, it has got articulated hands and changing faceplate integrated in the head. You can check the pictures after the jump and sound off at discussion at the 2005 Boards.



