Today, 03:30 PM #1 down_shift Moderator Join Date: May 2008 Location: Burlington Posts: 4,652 Transformer: The Last Knight Movie Premeir Figures Released At Retail Thanks to board member cloudhopper for letting us know they have found the Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Premier Voyager and Deluxe figures at their local Toys R Us in Quebec.



Voyagers consist of:



Grimlock (Age Of Extinction repaint)

Optimus Prime



Deluxe assortments:



Barricade

Berserker

Bumblebee

Slash



Voyagers carry the hefty price tag of $39.99 + tax while the Deluxe are an equally pricey $29.99 + tax.



Have you found these yet? Will you be picking them up right away or are you going to wait for a sale?



Let us know after the jump! Attached Thumbnails

__________________

« Previous Thread | Next Thread » Thread Tools Show Printable Version Email this Page

Posting Rules You may not post new threads You may not post replies You may not post attachments You may not edit your posts On BB code is On Smilies are On [IMG] code is HTML code is Off Forum Rules Forum Jump

User Control Panel Private Messages Subscriptions Who's Online Search Forums Forums Home Transformers Discussion Transformers General Discussion Cybertron.ca Podcast - Canadian Slag Canadian Transformers News Transformers Collections Spotlight Transformers Feedback and Reviews Transformers Video Reviews Canadian Transformers Sightings International Transformers News Transformers Customs and Artwork TFcon Discussion Cybertron.ca Marketplace Items For Sale or Trade Wanted Items Buy/Sell/Trade Feedback Transformers On Ebay Off Topic General Discussion Canadian Action Figure News Canadian Action Figure Discussion and Toy Sightings Tech Support Forum and Site Rules Cybertron.ca Supporters Lounge

