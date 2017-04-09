|
Transformer: The Last Knight Movie Premeir Figures Released At Retail
Thanks to board member cloudhopper for letting us know they have found the Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Premier Voyager and Deluxe figures at their local Toys R Us in Quebec.
Voyagers consist of:
Grimlock (Age Of Extinction repaint)
Optimus Prime
Deluxe assortments:
Barricade
Berserker
Bumblebee
Slash
Voyagers carry the hefty price tag of $39.99 + tax while the Deluxe are an equally pricey $29.99 + tax.
Have you found these yet? Will you be picking them up right away or are you going to wait for a sale?
Let us know after the jump!
