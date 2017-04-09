Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Transformers Discussion > Canadian Transformers News
Reload this Page Transformer: The Last Knight Movie Premeir Figures Released At Retail
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 03:30 PM   #1
down_shift
Moderator
down_shift's Avatar
Join Date: May 2008
Location: Burlington
Posts: 4,652
Transformer: The Last Knight Movie Premeir Figures Released At Retail
Thanks to board member cloudhopper for letting us know they have found the Transformers: The Last Knight Movie Premier Voyager and Deluxe figures at their local Toys R Us in Quebec.

Voyagers consist of:

Grimlock (Age Of Extinction repaint)
Optimus Prime

Deluxe assortments:

Barricade
Berserker
Bumblebee
Slash

Voyagers carry the hefty price tag of $39.99 + tax while the Deluxe are an equally pricey $29.99 + tax.

Have you found these yet? Will you be picking them up right away or are you going to wait for a sale?

Let us know after the jump!
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: WP_20170409_15_10_39_Pro.jpg Views: 0 Size: 93.0 KB ID: 36324  
__________________
down_shift is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping










Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro Titan Class Metroplex with autobot action figure
Transformers
TRANSFORMERS HASBRO MASTERPIECE THUNDERCRACKER TOYS r US exclusive
Transformers
Gobots Combiner Monsterous Complete
Transformers
Transformers 20th Anniversary Optimus Prime - 2003 Gray Gun Battle Damaged
Transformers
Transformers Hunt For Decepticons HFTD Leader Starscream Complete expert NIB new
Transformers
Lot of assorted G1 Transformers - Optimus Prime, Wheeljack, Prowl, others
Transformers
Transformers Hasbro G2 Generation 2 Bruticus Combaticons Set COMPLETE

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:35 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2017, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.