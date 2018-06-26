Find out who The Transformers no longer fear in “Megatronus Unleashed,”*episode 9 of Machinimas Power of the Primes! To save their race, our heroes must destroy Megatronus’ machine, but first they must fend off a possessed Rodimus Cron. View it via the go90 app,*go90
website or from this link: Megatronus Unleashed – Transformers: Prime Wars Trilogy | go90
while fans outside of the US may view the series on*tumblr
Review previous episodes, then share your impressions of the series so far on the 2005 boards! 1: <a href="https://www.go90.com/videos/AwYuFwRTEEG">The Swamp Transformers: Prime Wars » Continue Reading.
