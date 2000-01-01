Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page On the hunt for Dinobots, 3rd Party
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Calendar Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 02:59 AM   #1
Sentinel2002
Generation 1
Join Date: Feb 2016
Location: Toronto
Posts: 59
On the hunt for Dinobots, 3rd Party
My want list off the top of my head:
* MechFansToys Dinobots - Metal Color version only, especially Sludge.
* Gcreation Thunderous
* Fanstoys Grinder
* MP-10V Recolours (Voyager Scale MP-10)
* MP-10V Trailer
* G1 Megatron KO (Specifically the KO)
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: KO Megatron.jpg Views: 1 Size: 31.3 KB ID: 45151  
Sentinel2002 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping






Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Lot 32 Various Beast Wars
Transformers
Transformers G1 DEVASTATOR Sealed Boxed Figure Set Walmart Exclusive Reissue
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 TOPSPIN CANADIAN Boxed Complete Figure Hasbro Canada
Transformers
Vintage Transformers G1 OPTIMUS PRIME CANADIAN Box Complete Figure Hasbro Canada
Transformers
Transformers Walmart exclusive Vintage G1 Optimus Prime Collectible Figure
Transformers
Machine Robo Vintage 1984-85 JETTRANSER W-MR-01 COMBINATORS + MRT-41 SCRATCH

Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 03:37 AM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2019, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.