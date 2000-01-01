|
Want: Titans Devy + Omega; MP Megs, PW Counterpunch, TR Soundwave + Takara Laserbeak
Looking for any of these shown in the pic, and described below. Loose, but complete and with instructions and character cards (if applicable).
Can also meet up at 80's Toy Expo Sunday Oct 3.
Devastator*-PW: Combiner Wars 2015*or*2021 re-issue *six-figure pack titan class
Punch-Counterpunch with Prima Prime*- PW: Power Of The Primes Amazon US exclusive 2018
*deluxe class
Megatron*- Masterpiece 36 (original G1-toy deco) or 36+ (cartoon deco) 2018 *MIB or MISB
Evolution Optimus Prime with Orion Pax - Power of the Prime 2017 *leader class
Omega Supreme with Countdown - WFC: Siege 2019 *titan class
Soundwave from the Bumblebee movie toyline Target exclusive 2018. Also looking for the Laserbeak tablet/cassette Takara version Legends Condor LG38, which is compatible with Soundwaves chest.