Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion
Go Back   Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion > Cybertron.ca Marketplace > Wanted Items
Reload this Page Want: Titans Devy + Omega; MP Megs, PW Counterpunch, TR Soundwave + Takara Laserbeak
Home Boards Register FAQ Gallery Members List Social Groups Search Today's Posts Mark Forums Read Twitter Facebook

Reply
 
Thread Tools
Old Today, 10:54 PM   #1
zackmak
Robot Master
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Kitchener
Posts: 710
Want: Titans Devy + Omega; MP Megs, PW Counterpunch, TR Soundwave + Takara Laserbeak
Looking for any of these shown in the pic, and described below. Loose, but complete and with instructions and character cards (if applicable).

Can also meet up at 80's Toy Expo Sunday Oct 3.

Devastator*-PW: Combiner Wars 2015*or*2021 re-issue *six-figure pack titan class


Punch-Counterpunch with Prima Prime*- PW: Power Of The Primes Amazon US exclusive 2018
*deluxe class


Megatron*- Masterpiece 36 (original G1-toy deco) or 36+ (cartoon deco) 2018 *MIB or MISB


Evolution Optimus Prime with Orion Pax - Power of the Prime 2017 *leader class


Omega Supreme with Countdown - WFC: Siege 2019 *titan class


Soundwave from the Bumblebee movie toyline Target exclusive 2018. Also looking for the Laserbeak tablet/cassette Takara version Legends Condor LG38, which is compatible with Soundwaves chest.
Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: Transformer Hall of Fame toys 2021 remaining.jpg Views: 4 Size: 21.6 KB ID: 50298  
zackmak is online now   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Previous Thread | Next Thread »
Thread Tools

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is Off
Forum Jump

Transformers Shopping





Donate to Cybertron.ca
Donations keep this site running, thanks for your support. More details here.
Transformers on eBay.ca!
Transformers
Transformers Combiner Wars CW Voyager Class Technobot Scattershot MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Generation 1 Walmart reissue Hot Rod MISB
Transformers
Transformers Prime Robots in Disguise RID Voyager Ultra Magnus MISB
Transformers
Transformers G1 Alternators Decepticon Dodge Viper Dead End MISB
Transformers
Takara Tomy Transformers G1 Henkei C-15 Voyager Inferno MISB
Transformers
Lot of 5 Transformers Movie 2007 Revenge of the Fallen & Dark of the Moon
Transformers
Transformers G1 Earthrise War for Cybertron WFC Thundercracker & Skywarp MISB
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v3.2.3

All times are GMT -4. The time now is 11:22 PM.

Transformers G.I. Joe Toys and Action Figures Action Figures in Canada Thundercats

Contact Us - Cybertron.CA - Canadian Transformers News and Discussion - Archive - Top

Powered by vBulletin® Copyright ©2000 - 2021, Jelsoft Enterprises Ltd.