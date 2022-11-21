The Tokyo Comic Con 2022
event has started and we have some Transformers related products on display. Prime 1 Studio have installed an impressive booth showing off their impressive statues from different brands including some of their officially licensed Transformers statues. We have images of the following items thanks to Shioktoys Collectibles Facebook
: Prime 1 Studio Powermaster Optimus Prime Concept Design By Josh Nizzi –
*Recently revealed in the*Prime 1 Studio Next Level Showcase X
*we have a closer look at a colored sample of this impressive redesign of Powermaster Optimus Prime. <a href="https://www.tfw2005.com/boards/threads/prime-1-studio-beast-wars-transmetal-2-megatron.1230991/page-5#post-20811475">Prime 1 Studio PMTFB-03 Megatron » Continue Reading.
The post Tokyo Comic Con 2022 Round Up – Prime 1 Studio Transformers Statues
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...