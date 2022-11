Super_Megatron Instagram: colin_tfcon Join Date: Apr 2007 Location: Cybertron, Ontario Posts: 49,246

Transfomers Legacy Wave 3 Voyager Out At US Retail



Attention Legacy collectors! 2005 Boards member*EMPEROR NOVA01*is ginvg us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transfomers Legacy Wave 3 Voyager at US retail. Legacy Armada Starscream and Beast Wars Inferno were spotted at a Target in*Carl D Silver Fredericksburg, Virginia. Happy hunting!



The post







More... Attention Legacy collectors! 2005 Boards member*EMPEROR NOVA01*is ginvg us the heads up of his sighting of the new*Transfomers Legacy Wave 3 Voyager at US retail. Legacy Armada Starscream and Beast Wars Inferno were spotted at a Target in*Carl D Silver Fredericksburg, Virginia. Happy hunting!The post Transfomers Legacy Wave 3 Voyager Out At US Retail appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM

__________________