|
NYCC 2018 ? Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Official Images
Battlemasters: Blowpipe Aimless Micromasters: Airstrike Patrol Soundwave Spy Patrol (Laserbeak and Ravage) Deluxe: Skytread (two alt modes) Refraktor (three combine into camera) Brunt (weaponizer) Voyager: Megatron Soundwave Starscream (tetrajet) Leader: Shockwave
The post NYCC 2018 – Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Official Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...
__________________
The 2018 Action Figure Expo
will be Sunday, September 16th
at the Hilton Mississauga/Meadowvale Hotel 6750 Mississauga Road, Mississauga, Ontario.
The show features a huge selection of vintage 80s toys and all the latest releases from today such as Transformers (vintage and Japanese imports), Star Wars (new and vintage), GIJoe (vintage and modern), Masters of the Universe (vintage and modern), Super Heroes (Marvel Legends, DC Universe), Wrestling, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and tons of other action figures, lego, comics, video games and collectibles.