NYCC 2018 ? Transformers War For Cybertron Siege Official Images



Battlemasters: Blowpipe Aimless Micromasters: Airstrike Patrol Soundwave Spy Patrol (Laserbeak and Ravage) Deluxe: Skytread (two alt modes) Refraktor (three combine into camera) Brunt (weaponizer) Voyager: Megatron Soundwave Starscream (tetrajet) Leader: Shockwave



Battlemasters: Blowpipe Aimless Micromasters: Airstrike Patrol Soundwave Spy Patrol (Laserbeak and Ravage) Deluxe: Skytread (two alt modes) Refraktor (three combine into camera) Brunt (weaponizer) Voyager: Megatron Soundwave Starscream (tetrajet) Leader: Shockwave





