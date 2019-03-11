|
Transformers IDW Collection Phase 2 Volume 10, coming in December 2019
Amazon
have listed a new solicit for Transformers the IDW Collection Phase 2, Volume 10. Sheduled for release in December 2018, this volume collects issues #44-45 of The Transformers series, issues #45-49 of More Than Meets The Eye, issues #6-7 of Windblade, the Sins of the Wreckers mini-series, the Combiner Hunters one-shot, and the Holiday Special. Ready to add this book into you Transformers library collection? Let us know on the 2005 Boards!
