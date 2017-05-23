Hi-Res scans from*Hi-Res Scan Figure King No. 232 has surfaced thanks to Loopaza Mega Store on Facebook
*giving us a better look of the stunning Masterpiece Susntreaker which has been a sensation for all fans. We also get an extra page, with two more shots of the front and back of the figure and a*Designer Team Interview. 2005 Boards user*Emperor Bruticus IV which reveals a lot of interesting information about this Masterpiece, and gives us a great hint on the next releases of Masterpiece figures for the future. You can check the images and read the full translation after the » Continue Reading.
The post Takara MP-39 Masterpiece Clear Pictures, Designer Team Interview Translation
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...