It’s a busy night for Flame Toys as in addition to the news we’ve been reporting, we also have official colors images
of their upcoming Furai Model Arcee product along with the opening of preorders. These images show her off in a variety of poses, as well as her accessories. “[Furai Model] Arcee pre-order start ! Don’t miss it if you bought [Furai Model] Windblade before! SRP : US$55 Size : ~16cm height Material : ABS, PVC Product introduction : – This is an modernized and shape optimized Arcee. – Good articulation with over 60 movable joints, you are » Continue Reading.
The post Flame Toys Furai Model Arcee Official Color Images
appeared first on Transformer World 2005 - TFW2005.COM
.
More...